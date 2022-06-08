Gradual Warming Trend Continues

Spotty T-Showers This Week

Here's the weather outlook from AM Wednesday to AM Monday, which shows spotty shower and thunderstorm chances across parts of the region. It doesn't look like a complete washout, but there could be a few brief downpours where the thunderstorms develop.

Precipitation Potential Through The Weekend

Here's the extended precipitation outlook through the weekend, which doesn't show a ton of rain across much of the state. The heaviest looks like it'll be across the far southern part of the state with some 0.50" tallies possible.

Minnesota Drought Update

Thanks to above average precipitation so far this year, we've wiped out much of the drought that was in place to start the year. In fact, as of early January, nearly 10% of the state in northern Minnesota was considered in a severe drought. Now, only 3% of the state is considered to be abnormally dry.

Twin Cities Weather Outlook For Wednesday

The weather outlook for Minneapolis on Wednesday shows high temps warming into the mid 70s by the afternoon with isolated shower or rumble of thunder possible.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

The hourly temps for Minneapolis on Wednesday shows temperatures starting around 60F in the morning and warming into the low/mid 70s by the afternoon. There is a slight chance of showers and a rumble of thunder through the day, especially south.

Weather Outlook on Wednesday

Temps around the region on Wednesday will warm into the 60s and 70s, which will be nearly -5F below average. There will also be a slight chance of showers and perhaps a rumble of thunder across southern Minnesota.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended temperature outlook for Minneapolis shows temps running at or slightly below average through the rest of the week. Readings may warm slightly as we approach the weekend with highs warming close to 80F.

Extended Weather Outlook For Minneapolis

The extended weather outlook over the next 7 days spotty shower and thunderstorms chances a few days this week. There may also be a chance for a few thunderstorms late weekend and early next week.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

According to the ECMWF & GFS extended temperature outlook, temps will gradually warm over the next 7-10 days. By mid month, it looks like we'll have a few more days in the 80s and possibly even the 90s.

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows above average temps across much of the central and southern US with cooler than average temps in the northwest.

8 to 14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 Day precipitation outlook shows drier weather in place across much of the central US.

Gradual Warming Trend Continues

By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Hard to believe that the Summer Solstice is less than 2 weeks away. On June 21st, the sun's most direct rays will shine over the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5 degrees latitude north. This is the longest day of the year with nearly 15 hours and 40 minutes of daylight in the Twin Cities. Interestingly, the sun angle at solar noon is nearly 70 degrees off the horizon. It's a major difference from the Winter Solstice when there is nearly 7 hours of less daylight and a sun angle of only 22 degrees.

We earn our summer's here in Minnesota and Wisconsin, no question. The land of 10,000 lakes calls many it's shores most weekends through Labor Day. Enjoy it because it goes quick.

I am happy to report that we'll have lots of lake-worthy days over the next several weeks. Temps will gradually warm into the 80s through next week. The second half of June looks A/C worthy with a number of days in the 80s and possibly even close to 90F. The Twin Cities has only hit 100 degrees or hotter 66 times. The last time was May 28th, 2018. It's been a few years!

Extended Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Lingering AM shower. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 73.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: NW 5-10. Low: 55.

THURSDAY: Dry start. Chance of showers overnight. Winds: NW 5. High: 76.

FRIDAY: Isolated afternoon T-Shower. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 56. High: 75.

SATURDAY: Chance of rain & rumbles. Winds: WNW 5-10. Wake-up: 54. High: 78.

SUNDAY: Drier & milder afternoon sunshine. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 59. High: 80.

MONDAY: Breezy winds. PM T-shower potential. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 60. High: 82.

TUESDAY: Mild. Spotty PM thunderstorm possible. Winds: WSW 8-13. Wake-up: 58. High: 85.

This Day in Weather History

June 8th

1972: 8 inches of rain falls in 7 hours at Madelia Township in Wantonwan County.

1893: Violent winds occur at Maple Plain from 1:30 to 2:15pm. A large frame house was moved 8 feet from its foundation. Many barns and haysheds blown over by the wind. One barn was blown across Dutch Lake.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

June 8th

Average High: 77F (Record: 102F set in 1985)

Average Low: 58F (Record: 36F set in 1885)

Record Rainfall: 2.12" set in 1918

Record Snowfall: NONE

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 8th

Sunrise: 5:26am

Sunset: 8:57pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 30 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 57 seconds

Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 Hour & 44 Minutes

Moon Phase for June 8th at Midnight

0.7 Days Since First Quarter

See more from Space.com HERE:

National High Temps Wednesday

The weather outlook on Wednesday shows above average temps in the southern US with some 90s and low 100s. To the north across the Midwest, temperatures are running below average.

National Weather Outlook

Here's the national weather outlook through PM Thursday. Weather conditions will be a little unsettled across the Central and Eastern US with showers and storms, some of which could be strong to severe with locally heavy rains.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center, areas of heavier precipitation will be found across parts of the central and eastern US. There will also be some heavier precipitation across the Pacific Northwest, but the Southwest will be dry.

Climate Stories

"Watch Giant Solar Flare 19 Times Bigger Than Earth Erupt From Sun's Surface"

"An Arizona-based astrophotographer has created an incredible time-lapse video of the sun, which shows a pair of powerful solar flares in action. The video was produced by Andrew McCarthy, who lives in the town of Florence, using around a million photos of the sun that he took with a special telescope. McCarthy said the largest of the two flares that he captured ejected material around 150,000 miles into space, which is roughly equivalent to 19 Earths laid on top of each other. Solar flares are giant magnetic eruptions that occur in a localized region of the sun's atmosphere and spew out electromagnetic radiation, such as X-rays, visible light and ultraviolet light."

See more from Newsweek HERE:

"3 charts that explain the U.S.'s new records in renewable energy generation"

"To make a swift transition to a cleaner grid, the United States needs to set records for renewable electricity generation pretty much every single quarter. So far in 2022, the numbers are encouraging. From January to March, renewable energy power plants generated 242,956 gigawatt hours (GWh), which was 23.5% of U.S. electricity generation; both records—an increase from 19.5% in the first quarter of 2021, and 20.8% in the full year. The growth was thanks in part to more than 80 new wind and solar plants that went online during the quarter. The figures are from the Energy Information Administration. But before you celebrate, it's important to note that reaching new highs is expected in our rapidly changing energy economy. The thing to pay attention to is the size of the gains, says Michelle Solomon, a policy analyst for the think tank Energy Innovation. "What we really need to do is accelerate the deployment of renewables over time," she says."

See more from Fast Company HERE:

"This Is The Hottest Inhabited Place on Earth"

"High temperatures in India and Pakistan have made some areas in those countries almost uninhabitable. This April was the hottest April in India in history. In Pakistan, it was the hottest April in 61 years. Global warming was blamed, as it has been for many extremely high hot weather events over the last several years. Unfortunately, almost every climate scientist in the world believes that, over the decades ahead, this situation will get much worse and spread to other parts of the globe."

See more from 247Wallst HERE:

Thanks for checking in and don't forget to follow me on Twitter @TNelsonWX