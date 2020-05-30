Shaken by another night of chaos, Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday he will fully mobilize the National Guard to combat what he called a “tightly controlled” group of outside agitators who have turned city streets into scenes of looting and arson.

The full mobilization would could bring another 1,000 National Guard soldiers into the cities, supplementing a force of 700, already the largest civil policing authority in the state’s history. It is the first full mobilization of the Guard since World War II.

“Our cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are under assault,” Walz said.

Walz’s announcement came after a third night of violent protests and looting, despite an overnight curfew following the arrest of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who faces murder charges in the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black suspect.

The violence spread rapidly until just before midnight and into early Saturday, when hundreds of police officers, state troopers and armed National Guard troops fanned out into areas of vandalism and arson, confronting rioters with tear gas and orders to disperse.

The continuing havoc, which has spread to cities across America, has prompted rounds of recrimination and finger-pointing among state and local leaders about the law enforcement response, which in many parts of Minneapolis had seemed all but undectable earlier Friday night.

Walz sought to calm the protesters in a 1:30 a.m. press conference with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, both making emotional appeals to end the violence.

“The absolute chaos — this is not grieving, and this is not making a statement [about an injustice] that we fully acknowledge needs to be fixed — this is dangerous,” Walz said. “You need to go home.”

Walz said he had talked to Floyd’s family and that they agreed what was happening in Minneapolis was horrific and counterproductive.

Walz has come under fire from Republicans in the Legislature calling for a more robust response. “They need to show the force, not have everything hidden behind the scenes,” said Senate Minority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake. “I’m glad that they called the curfew, but when people violate the curfew you have to arrest them.”