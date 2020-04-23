Gov. Tim Walz is expected to order the state’s public schools K-12 schools to remain closed for the remainder of the academic year to limit the spread of coronavirus.

Under the order, which will be announced Thursday, distance learning plans that have been in place for weeks will continue. The state’s schools have been closed since March 18 and were set to remain closed until at least May 4, but Walz has left the door open to keeping them closed for the remainder of the school year if it was recommended by health experts to limit the spread of the global pandemic.

Minnesota, which has nearly 900,000 students in K-12 public and charter schools, is one of only a handful of states that had not yet ordered schools closed for the remainder of the academic year. Some states are already considering closures into the summer and fall.

Epidemiological evidence shows that, while children can be infected with the novel coronavirus, they typically only experience mild symptoms. But children can spread the coronavirus to their parents or teachers, which triggered nationwide closures of schools in response to the pandemic in March.

Walz is expected to make the announcement at a 2 p.m. press briefing.