Gov. Tim Walz has extended the temporary nighttime curfew through Monday morning, urging residents of Minneapolis and St. Paul not to travel on city streets or visit public places.

The request is an extension of the curfew in place Friday and Saturday nights, which Walz said “allowed our law enforcement to target those who meant to do harm to our communities.”

He said law enforcement believes that “bad actors” continue to infiltrate legitimate protests of George Floyd’s murder. Police have arrested several people and seized weapons and narcotics over the previous evenings, the release said.

The curfew extends from 8 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. Peace officers will enforce the curfew and arrest those who aren’t complying.

During the curfew, no one can travel on Minneapolis or St. Paul streets or be in public places, with a few exceptions. First responders, media professionals, and people who are homeless are exempt, as is anyone going to or coming from work or experiencing an emergency.

Mayors and local governments across the state may also choose to issue their own curfews.