Gov. Tim Walz is the latest public figure to be honored with a bobblehead for his role in confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

The figure was unveiled Thursday by the Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum and goes on sale in January.

Walz's suit-and-tie figure stands 7 inches tall and has him behind a podium adorned with the state flag of Minnesota.

The museum said it will be donating $5 from every $25 Walz bobblehead sold to the nonprofit Protect The Heroes fund in support of the American Hospital Association's 100 Million Mask Challenge, whose mission is to increase the production and distribution of personal protective equipment to health care workers across the United States.

This challenge, according to the museum, has received more than $275,000 from the sale of previously released bobbleheads of Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Deborah Birx, eight other governors and 35 "Essential Hero" professions.