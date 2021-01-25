Gov. Tim Walz put an emphasis on racial equity in education on Monday as he rolled out early details of his public schools funding plan.

The Democratic governor's proposal, branded as his "Due North Education Plan," is meant to "serve as a guide toward a future where every child receives a high-quality education, no matter their race or zip code," according to a two-sheet summary released by the Minnesota Department of Education.

Another focus is to help schools "navigate the pandemic while prioritizing in-person learning for as many students as safely" as possible. That includes boosting state funds for academic opportunities and mental health services during the upcoming summer break and through the following school year, and a one-time spending infusion to help public schools make up for pandemic-driven enrollment loss.

Efforts to boost equity include tailoring academic standards to meet current workforce needs, and to be "reflective of students of color and Indigenous students," according to the plan summary. Walz is also proposing expanded early-learning opportunities, and greater access to out-of-school opportunities.

Another proposal is an "Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Center" within the Minnesota Department of Education to address systemic racism, to "ensure students receive an accurate history of Minnesota's Indigenous people" and to "develop and provide training for all school staff on anti-bias practices."

The initial summary released by the Department of Education does not include any cost estimates, but Walz has previously said that public schools funding would be among the top priorities in his 2022-23 budget proposal.

The state is facing a projected $1.3 billion shortfall between spending obligations and revenue for that period; Walz's administration has revealed in recent days that the governor is planning to propose a tax increase on wealthy Minnesotans and corporations. That's likely to get a chilly reception from Republicans who control the state Senate.

Walz, along with Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Education Commissioner Heather Mueller, Education Minnesota President Denise Specht and retired Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, were discussing the proposal at a Monday afternoon press conference. This story will be updated.

