Gov. Tim Walz insisted Thursday that new police accountability measures must be part of the mix as the Legislature works to finalize a state budget and finish its session.

Walz and a dozen state lawmakers gathered for a news conference in St. Paul to keep up pressure on policing bills that Democrats and activists have sought in response to the murder of George Floyd and other incidents between police and people of color.

But the Senate's Republican Senate majority makes that less than a sure thing. Last week, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, walked back plans he'd announced following the Chauvin verdict to hold legislative hearings on new policing bills.

"The accountability we saw last week for George Floyd is the floor — not the ceiling — of what we need to do in Minnesota to advance police reform," Walz said. "True justice comes through real, systemic change to prevent this from happening again."

Walz and Democratic lawmakers are urging passage of new limits on when police can stop motorists, a bill to create citizen oversight of police, banning no-knock warrants and prohibiting police from affiliating with white supremacist groups, among other proposals.

The DFL-controlled House passed a package of police reforms as part of its public safety spending package last week. Gazelka has since said that a conference committee to reconcile the competing House and Senate public safety proposals will be the next forum for a debate on police accountability.

An initial meeting of that committee is scheduled Monday, two weeks before the Legislature's May 17 conclusion.

"Right now we have a window of time, while the world is watching, to be the leaders that our communities of color need us to be," said Senate Minority Leader Susan Kent, DFL-Woodbury.

Kent pointed to this week's passage of $7.8 million to cover security expenses related to Derek Chauvin's trial as evidence of "how fast the Senate majority can act when they choose to."

"We need to act with that same urgency to pass police reform, and I urge my Senate Republican colleagues to prioritize this work now," Kent said.

Gazelka was not immediately available for comment.

Walz said Thursday that, after an initial conversation with Gazelka and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park — from which Gazelka's promise to hold separate hearings came — there have been no additional "meaningful" talks on police reform across the aisle.

Walz and a group of Democrats from the House and Senate were joined by state Rep. Tim Miller, R-Princeton, a member of the New House GOP Caucus who will participate in the public safety conference committee. Miller said he would provide "balance" to the upcoming debate.

"Public safety is perhaps the most important role of government, and many people across the state have lost confidence in our system," Miller said.

But in a statement ahead of the press conference, Rep. Brian Johnson, a Cambridge Republican who is the GOP lead in the House's public safety committee, dismissed many of the new policing reforms as "partisan proposals that were crafted without input or support from law enforcement organizations" or Republicans.

"We all share a common goal of making sure all Minnesotans feel protected and respected by law enforcement, but we won't make serious progress on these important issues until Democrats drop their partisan approach and start listening to voices beyond their liberal activist base," Johnson said.

Lawmakers in support of the new bills argued Thursday that an initial sweeping package of policing laws — including bans on chokeholds and warrior-style training — that passed after Floyd's death last year were merely a first step. They decried the absence of any further hearings on the topic in the GOP-led Senate this year.

The debate over policing looks to loom over the final weeks of the Legislature's work to craft the two-year state budget. Hortman said Thursday she wants to reach agreements with Walz and Gazelka on budget targets for each of the conference committees by May 7. She and Gazelka will meet this weekend to get that going, she said.

Earlier this week, Walz supported a call for police reforms from the Legislature's DFL People of Color and Indigenous Caucus. The governor has vowed to "burn my political capital" on the issue, and said Thursday that he would raise it in final spending negotiations with Capitol leaders should new policies not pass beforehand.

"I don't draw the red lines before we even start because I think that makes it hard," Walz said. "This is too early on, but I am fearful that there is a run out the clock mentality and a thinking that this is just going to go away."

Stephen Montemayor • 612-673-1755

Twitter: @smontemayor