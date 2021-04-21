Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's conviction for murdering George Floyd worries some supporters of police reform at the state and federal levels that their efforts could lose momentum.

"This white hot spotlight that has been on Minnesota can't leave now," Gov. Tim Walz said Wednesday morning in a "CBS This Morning" interview. "My fear — everybody packs up and, 'We think we've got this.' "

Walz said the Minnesota Legislature must take action in the current session to build on police accountability measures passed last year in the wake of Floyd's killing. In recent days, he's thrown support behind a measure from House DFLers that would limit when police can pull over vehicles. Among the violations no longer eligible for a stop would be expired tabs and items hanging from a rearview mirror.

Police say Daunte Wright, who was shot and killed last week by a Brooklyn Center police officer, was initially pulled over for driving a vehicle with expired plates.

Walz also said in the CBS interview that he wants to incorporate mental health professionals into police response, and he's backing a number of other measures from DFLers that were expected to get a House vote later on Wednesday.

Republicans who control the state Senate are planning to hold hearings on some of those proposals at the end of next week, Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka said on Wednesday. But he offered no assurances of Senate votes on the DFL-backed measures.

"As we watched the verdict yesterday, I don't think anybody can say that justice wasn't served and so we have a process that works," Gazelka said on the Senate floor, after a DFL colleague pressed him about his plans.

The Legislature must adjourn its regular session by May 17, and needs to pass a full state budget by that time. Gazelka was noncommittal about the fate of further police accountability measures.

"There may be something, I'm not saying we will not, I just know that we have to pass the budget bills," he said.

Meanwhile, state Senate Republicans are pushing a bill to harshen penalties against people arrested while protesting. Individuals could be subject to loss of student financial aid and other government benefit, among other consequences.

Federal police reform efforts in Washington have also stalled. A proposal passed by House Democrats, the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, faces uncertain prospects in the narrowly divided U.S. Senate.

