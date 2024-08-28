Opinion editor’s note: Star Tribune Voices publishes a mix of commentary online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
‘Gotta keep trying’ on COVID boosters
Uptake has waned. A Minnesota doctor offers up fresh inspiration from the Summer Olympics for those who are hesitant about getting the updated vaccine this fall.
Dr. Dimitri Drekonja is one of Minnesota’s social media medical stars. First on X (formerly Twitter) and now on Threads, the infectious-disease specialist and University of Minnesota Medical School associate professor is an outspoken advocate for public health, a dedicated distance runner and proud sports dad who’s frequently on the road for cross-country meets and mountain bike races.
It’s not clear when there’s a down moment in his schedule. But when asked to weigh in on COVID booster shots and the need for them for this fall, Drekonja cleared out time with lightning speed.
“I feel like it’s a very Sisyphean task these days to get people to get vaccines, but gotta keep trying,” he said this week.
The nod to the Greek mythological figure is on point. Sisyphus spends eternity pushing a large stone up a hill, just to have it roll back down as he closes in on the peak. His labors never end, and it’s understandable why Drekonja feels the same about encouraging patients and the public to stay up-to-date on the COVID vaccine.
When the COVID shot first became available in December 2020, people were clamoring for it. Now vaccine statistics tell a different story. Enthusiasm has waned even as the COVID virus continues not only to circulate but to evolve, with updated boosters needed periodically to combat new viral strains.
Nationally, 22.5% of those age 18 and over are considered “up to date” on COVID vaccination, according to the most recent data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Minnesota’s vaccination rate eclipses most other states. It’s 36.1% for adults, putting us right behind perennial public health powerhouses Vermont (41.6%) and Massachusetts (36.3%). That’s commendable, but clearly there’s much to work to ensure that everyone has maximum protection on board as cooler weather arrives. Indoor conditions and holiday gatherings ease COVID’s spread.
Drekonja said he understands that people are weary of getting boosters. But the recent Summer Olympics provided a stunning reminder that the virus is still around and can still make people, even the world’s best athletes, very ill.
“We all watched Noah Lyles collapse on the track,” Drekonja said, referring to the American sprinter who won gold in the 100-meter dash in Paris then competed in the 200-meter event after contracting COVID. He came away with a bronze medal in that race despite being favored for the gold.
A photo of Lyles taken from above after the longer race is sobering. It shows Lyles on his back, out of breath and energy. “If COVID can knock Lyles to the ground … imagine what it can do to those of us who aren’t elite athletes,” Drekonja said.
Last week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced that it has “approved and granted emergency authorization” for updated mRNA COVID boosters that are formulated to combat currently circulating strains of the virus. Reminder: Pfizer and Moderna manufacture the mRNA COVID shots.
“Given waning immunity of the population from previous exposure to the virus and from prior vaccination, we strongly encourage those who are eligible to consider receiving an updated COVID-19 vaccine to provide better protection against currently circulating variants,” said Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, in an Aug. 22 statement.
The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a 2024-25 COVID shot. The agency advises particular urgency for those at high risk of COVID complications, such as the elderly (people 65 years of age or older). The updated shot should be widely available in September, according to federal health officials.
This year’s updated flu shot is also available, and Drekonja is an advocate for getting this immunization as well.
Like other physicians, he welcomes conversations with patients about the COVID and flu vaccines. One question he fields in regard to the COVID shot: “How many are we gonna have to get?”
That answer is still unknown as the COVID virus continues to evolve and medical experts continue to perfect the shot. Eventually, a booster may not be needed. For now, however, it is.
Patients for years have been accustomed to getting an annual flu shot and nobody keeps a running tally of how many boosters they’ve had, Drekonja said. Getting an updated COVID shot is just another thing to cross off your health to-do list, one that reduces your risk of serious illness and hospitalization.
Drekonja likens the COVID immunization to body armor worn by members of the military. Wearing this gear isn’t a 100% guarantee of survival, but it’s still something you want to have on when bullets fly.
A recent medical study added further incentive, showing that vaccination can significantly reduce your risk of long COVID.
“I try to tell patients that we know it’s not a perfect vaccine, but it works pretty darn well,“ Drekonja said.
At-home tests are another tool in medicine’s arsenal against COVID. The federal government has authorized another round of free tests for consumers in late September. More details on how to get them and who’s eligible are available at tinyurl.com/FreeTestInfo.
