Gophers redshirt freshman 184-pounder Max McEnelly rebounded from his sudden-victory loss to defending national champion Parker Keckheisen of Northern Iowa in the semifinals by winning two matches Saturday to finish in third place in the NCAA wrestling championships in Philadelphia.
McEnelly, the No. 3 seed, beat No. 4 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State 6-5 in a thrilling third-place match. Plott led 3-0 in the third period (including a riding time point secured) before McEnelly scored a takedown with 41 seconds left. McEnelly conceded an escape for a 4-3 Plott lead. With 29 seconds left, McEnelly countered a shot by Plott and spun around for the decisive takedown.
In the consolation semifinals, McEnelly topped Maryland’s No. 8 seed Jaxon Smith 4-1, getting a takedown 12 seconds into the first sudden-victory session. The Waconia native finished his season with a 25-2 record with his only losses to Keckheisen and Penn State’s five-time national champion Carter Starocci, both in sudden victory.
When asked about his future in an ESPN postmatch interview, McEnelly said, “National championship, Olympic championship, everything. I’m coming for it all.”
Gophers heavyweight Gable Steveson, seeking his third NCAA championship, was to wrestle later Saturday in the final against No. 2 seed Wyatt Hendrickson of Oklahoma State.
Gophers junior 141-pounder Vance VomBaur finished eighth for the second consecutive year, losing a 17-3 major decision to Iowa State’s Jacob Frost.
Penn State clinched its fourth consecutive team championship and 12th in the past 14 years during Saturday morning’s consolation semifinals. Entering Saturday night’s finals, the Nittany Lions had 169 points. Nebraska was in second at 109, followed by Oklahoma State (94.5), Iowa (77) and the Gophers (51.5) in the top five.
Penn State heavyweight Greg Kerkvliet, who won the 2024 NCAA title but lost to Hendrickson in the semifinals Friday, medically defaulted two matches Saturday because of an apparent knee injury. The former Simley High School standout finished sixth.