McEnelly, the No. 3 seed, beat No. 4 Dustin Plott of Oklahoma State 6-5 in a thrilling third-place match. Plott led 3-0 in the third period (including a riding time point secured) before McEnelly scored a takedown with 41 seconds left. McEnelly conceded an escape for a 4-3 Plott lead. With 29 seconds left, McEnelly countered a shot by Plott and spun around for the decisive takedown.