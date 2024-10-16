Gophers women’s hockey carries momentum into key home series vs. No. 1 Wisconsin

“These games are always big,” Frost said. “They’ve been a big rival of ours. In the recruiting process it often comes down to us and Wisconsin. We’re rivals because of the Border Battle. A lot of our players know their players and vice versa because of the national-team stuff. It’s always a big weekend when they come in or we go there. Then because it’s a No. 1-No. 3 matchup, it adds a little more to it.”