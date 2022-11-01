Two Gophers women's hockey players were honored by the WCHA on Monday, when the team moved up to the top spot in the United States College Hockey Online rankings.

Senior captain Taylor Heise was named WCHA forward of the week for the fourth time in her career after she had two goals and an assist over the weekend at Ohio State. Sophomore Skylar Vetter was named goaltender of the week for the second time this season after stopping a career-high 70 shots in two games against the Buckeyes.

The No. 2 Gophers beat the No. 1 Buckeyes 4-2 on Friday night, and the teams played to a 4-4 tie Saturday, with defending national champion Ohio State (8-1-1) earning the extra point in a shootout. On Monday, the two flipped spots in the USCHO poll, with Ohio State falling to No. 2.

The Gophers play host to No. 5 Minnesota Duluth this weekend.