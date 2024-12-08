Peyton Hemp scored two goals and Abbey Murphy and Sydney Morrow each had a goal and two assists to lead the No. 3 Gophers to a 6-2 victory over St. Thomas on Saturday at St. Thomas Ice Arena.
Gophers women’s hockey completes sweep of Tommies with 6-2 victory
Peyton Hemp scored twice for the Gophers while Abbey Murphy and Sydney Morrow each had a goal and two assists.
The victory was the ninth in the past 10 games for the Gophers (13-4-1, 9-4-1 WCHA), who defeated St. Thomas 5-0 on Friday.
Hemp’s first goal opened the scoring midway through the first period. The Tommies (5-13-2, 2-11-1) tied the game two minutes later on a goal by Rylee Bartz.
But Nelli Laitinen, who had assisted on Hemp’s goal, gave the Gophers the lead just 26 seconds later.
Morrow and Hemp scored in the second period to make it 4-1 going into the third period.
Murphy scored to make it 5-1, before Sadie Lindsay, who played for the Gophers the past three seasons, scored to pull the Tommies within 5-2.
Chloe Primerano’s power-play goal with one second remaining sealed the victory.
The Gophers outshot the Tommies 42-22 and converted two of four power-play opportunities.
Murphy, who had two goals and three assists on Friday, has had at least one point in 15 of the Gophers’ 18 games and leads the team in scoring with 32 points (16 goals, 16 assists).
The Gophers are idle until Jan. 1, when they will play Bemidji State in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Face-Off Classic at Hasse Arena in Lakeville.
The Tommies are idle until Jan. 4, when they will play St. Cloud State in an exhibition. The Gophers and Tommies will play a series at Ridder Arena on Jan. 10-11.
Nothing is official yet but if things shake out in likely order, the Gophers could be headed to North Carolina for the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3