From Canada, and still just 17, Chloe Primerano is a budding star for Gophers women’s hockey

WCHA coaches voted her their preseason Rookie of the Year pick. She won the U18 world tournament’s MVP, its Best Defenseman award and was the career leading scorer for a defender and career leading scorer by a Canadian. Her older brother Luca plays in the junior British Columbia Hockey League. She was drafted in the 13th round of the 2022 Western Hockey League draft by the Vancouver Giants — the first female skater drafted by a WHL club — and went to training camp with them in 2023.