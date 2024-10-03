Gophers freshman Chloe Primerano scored once and assisted twice in her opening weekend in college women’s hockey.
From Canada, and still just 17, Chloe Primerano is a budding star for Gophers women’s hockey
Chloe Primerano arrived to the Gophers with a lot of hype and delivered immediately in the team’s opening sweep.
Her coach and teammates await more, much more, from a 17-year-old offensive defender with the potential to become one of the world’s best players.
“There was a lot of fanfare and hype around Chloe as she got to the University of Minnesota,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said, “and she didn’t disappoint.”
Frost reached his 500th career victory during a two-game series sweep at Connecticut that helped his Gophers move up a spot in this week’s coaches poll. They now are second behind No. 1 Wisconsin and return for their home-opening games Friday night and Sunday afternoon against Boston University.
Frost credits his players, coaches and staff for his 18 years and all those wins as Gophers coach.
“It also means I’ve been around a long time,” he said.
Primerano scored five minutes into her collegiate debut Friday night. It was the third of four unanswered first-period goals the Gophers scored in a 4-1 victory. The goal came on a one-timer from the left circle on the first power play of the season.
Primerano had two assists the next afternoon, including one on the winning goal scored by fifth-year senior forward Abbey Murphy, only 49 seconds into overtime.
Murphy scored three goals over the weekend after scoring a nation-leading 33 last season. She calls Primerano a “stud” who has “got something special.”
Senior forward Ella Huber doesn’t doubt the levels her freshman teammate can reach.
“With time, I could definitely see it,” Huber said. “She’s pretty incredible, on and off the ice. We’re excited to have her.”
Frost praises Primerano’s strength, even at such a young age.
“She’s such a strong skater, such a strong player,” Frost said. “That was a great, quick one-timer there on the power play to get the first of many goals in a Gopher uniform. I’m really happy for her.”
Primerano accelerated her studies back home in British Columbia so she could enter college at 17. It allowed her to start college the same year as defensive partner Gracie Graham, who chose Minnesota as well.
“It just kind of worked out that way,” Primerano said.
WCHA coaches voted her their preseason Rookie of the Year pick. She won the U18 world tournament’s MVP, its Best Defenseman award and was the career leading scorer for a defender and career leading scorer by a Canadian. Her older brother Luca plays in the junior British Columbia Hockey League. She was drafted in the 13th round of the 2022 Western Hockey League draft by the Vancouver Giants — the first female skater drafted by a WHL club — and went to training camp with them in 2023.
“But it’s over now,” Primerano said.
Now she’s aimed at getting better daily and making the Canadian national team. Frost calls it “incredible passion” for the game.
“She loves hockey and you can see that every day,” Frost said. “She eats, sleeps and breathes hockey. When you have a passion like that, it can’t help but bleed into the ice. She’s incredibly gifted, great feet, fantastic offensive ability, sees the ice really well. She’s a complete hockey player.”
Primerano credits her older brother for some of that and tries to ignore what Frost calls that “hype” about her.
“Just a lot of practice and watching hockey,” she said. “I fell in love with it, having that passion to achieve my goal. I try not to think about [the expectations]. I still have a ways to go. I’m not looking too far ahead. Every part of my game can use some work, so I’m just worrying about that.”
