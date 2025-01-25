Gophers women’s hockey team defeats Bemidji State outdoors at Valleyfair

Playing the third outdoor game in program history, the Gophers women’s hockey team skated past Bemidji State 3-1 on Saturday at Valleyfair in Shakopee, this year’s stop for Hockey Day in Minnesota.
The game, part of Hockey Day in Minnesota, was only the third in program history to be played outside.
The victory was the sixth consecutive and 17th in the past 19 games for the Gophers (21-5-1, 15-4-1 WCHA).
“What a great experience,” Gophers coach Brad Frost said. “A nice day with a little bit of wind out there, but all in all the ice was great. The fan support was great. The opportunity to showcase women’s hockey on Hockey Day in Minnesota was pretty special for our group and for our program and I know for Bemidji as well. Really happy with the day.”
The rink at Valleyfair has been used since Wednesday for high school games as buildup to Hockey Day in Minnesota 2025, and two more high school games were played Saturday on either side of the Gophers game.
The Gophers, who defeated Bemidji State 4-1 on Friday at Ridder Arena, completed a season sweep of the Beavers. Friday’s game also had a hook: It was played in the afternoon and drew an announced sellout crowd of 3,998, heavy on youth players.
Emma Kreisz and Abbey Murphy scored in a 3½ minute span midway through the first period to give the Gophers a 2-0 lead.
Six minutes into the second period Gracie Graham extended the Gophers' lead to 3-0. Morgan Smith’s power-play goal got the Beavers (4-22-1, 2-18-0) within 3-1 with 11½ minutes remaining in the second period.
The Gophers outshot the Beavers 38-11, including 11-1 in the scoreless third period.
The Gophers have won all three outdoor games in program history. They defeated Minnesota State Mankato 4-0 at Huntington Bank Stadium in 2014 and defeated Ohio State 2-1 at Parade Stadium in downtown Minneapolis in 2020.
The Gophers will play No. 2 Ohio State next weekend at Ridder Arena.
