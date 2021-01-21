Gophers women's hockey coach Brad Frost on Thursday announced the addition of six incoming players for the 2021-22 team. They are:

* Edina forward Emma Conner, who helped the Hornets to a Class 2A state runner-up finish as a junior last year. Conner spent her eighth- through 10th-grade seasons with Selects Academy in Rochester, N.Y., winning three state championships and playing on a national runner-up team.

* Andover forward Peyton Hemp, an all-state selection who led the Huskies to three state tournaments, including the 2020 Class 2A state championship as a junior. Hemp also was a member of the gold medal-winning U.S. team in the Under-18 World Championship in 2020.

* Chicago Mission forward Emma Huber, a Northfield, Ill., native who won five state championships, one regional championship and one national championship. She won gold in the 2020 under-18 worlds and was a high school teammate of Gophers freshmen Josey Dunne and Abbey Murphy.

* Breck forward Sadie Lindsay, who has led the Mustangs two three consecutive Class 1A state championships. Lindsay has attended USA Hockey national development camps.

* Lakeville North goalie Skylar Vetter, who plays on the Panthers' boys' team and recently posted a shutout. Vetted led the United States to the gold medal in the 2020 under-18 worlds with 31 saves in a 2-1 overtime win over Canada. She helped the U.S. earn silver in the 2019 tournament.

* Breck defender Emily Zumwinkle, who has won three state championships with the Mustangs and received all-state honors. She is the sister of Gophers senior captain Grace Zumwinkle.