UCLA’s women’s basketball team has yet to lose this season. The Bruins are the only undefeated Division I basketball team in the country. Every win but one has come by 11 points or more. And here is the biggest reason:
Gophers women’s basketball team hangs in for a half, then sees No. 1 UCLA motor away
The Gophers poured defenders on Bruins star Lauren Betts, so she settled for six points and piled up 11 assists.
The Bruins’ 6-7 center, Lauren Betts.
She was a huge reason for UCLA improving to 21-0 overall and taking over sole possession of first place in the Big Ten at 9-0 with a 79-53 victory over the visiting Gophers on Sunday afternoon. But it wasn’t her scoring.
Determined to slow the 20-point-per-game national player of the year candidate, the Gophers collapsed on the big center much of the game.
So she passed. And passed. And passed.
Betts scored only six points Sunday, the first time she hasn’t scored in double figures this season. But she had a career-high 11 assists for the Bruins, who used balanced scoring and stifling defense to pull away from the Gophers (18-5, 6-5), who ended a weekend trip against two top-five teams with two losses.
Within five at the half, the Gophers were outscored 46-25 in the second half.
Scoring? UCLA had four players score nine or more points, led by Elina Aarnisalos (15), Londynn Jones (13) and Kiki Rice (14).
Defense? The Gophers scored a season low in points and had a season-high 17 turnovers, which UCLA used to build a 21-5 edge on points off turnovers.
Amaya Battle finished with 21 points on 10-for-15 shooting. But she committed six of Minnesota’s 17 turnovers and had just four points after halftime. Grace Grocholski scored 12 points. The rest of the Gophers lineup scored 20 points on 6-for-31 shooting.
Battle had 11 of Minnesota’s 14 points in the first quarter, which ended with the Bruins up 15-14. But Battle wasn’t getting a lot of help. She made five of six shots in the quarter while the rest of the team was a combined 1-for-7.
That continued in the second quarter. By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, Battle had 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting while the rest of the team was 4-for-19.
Still, the Gophers were within a point when Battle hit a midrange jumper with just under three minutes left in the half. The Gophers continued to play strong defense, but they stopped scoring. The Bruins ended the half 5-1 — Jones scored all five — and led 33-28 at the half.
The biggest difference: The Gophers turned the ball over nine times in the half, leading to UCLA’s 10-3 edge on points off turnovers. UCLA also hit six three-point shots in the half.
Betts had assists on four of UCLA’s seven made shots in the third quarter, when the Bruins outscored the Gophers 18-10, extending their lead to 13 entering the fourth.
The team's sack totals rose under the leadership of Winston DeLattiboudere, who also played for Minnesota.