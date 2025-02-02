Center Sophie Hart finds herself happily in the middle of matters for Gophers women’s basketball team

But it doesn’t get any easier, not for the Gophers in general, and certainly not for Hart. Minnesota will conclude its two-game road trip to Southern California by playing No. 1-ranked UCLA on Sunday afternoon. After facing one national player of the year candidate in USC’s JuJu Watkins, the Gophers get a Bruins team led by another, 6-7 center Lauren Betts. UCLA (20-0 overall, 8-0 Big Ten) is the last unbeaten team in Division I.