For the first half of Sunday’s game at Williams Arena, the Gophers women’s basketball team, basically, hung in there against Wisconsin. Hitting the offensive boards, getting to the free throw line, cashing in on Badgers turnover.
No. 23 Gophers women’s basketball pulls away from Wisconsin for 71-50 victory
The Gophers started the second half on a 15-2 run and never looked back against the Badgers.
The second half was a different story.
Tied at the half despite shooting just over 27%, the No. 23 Gophers busted the game open in the second half in a 71-50 victory.
On an afternoon in which four of the five Gophers starters were in double figures, it was center Sophie Hart and forward Mallory Heyer who led the way.
Hart had four free throws — all off offensive rebounds — and an assist to Heyer in a 15-2 start to the third quarter. Heyer had seven points and four rebounds and Hart had six points, three offensive rebounds and two assists in a 20-10 third quarter that turned a close game into an expected victory.
Tori McKinney then had four points in an 8-0 start to the fourth that pushed the Gophers lead to 18.
The Gophers (18-3), improved to 6-3 in the Big Ten after the two-game season sweep of the Badgers (10-10, 1-8), who have lost eight in a row.
Heyer (15 points, 11 rebounds, three assists) had her second double-double of the season. Grace Grocholski scored 17, McKinney had 14. Hart had 16 points, five rebounds – all five on the offensive end and four assists.
She also did most of the work containing Wisconsin star Serah Williams. Williams finished with 16 points and six rebounds. But she scored just four points after halftime.
For the final two quarters the Gophers defense was stellar. Wisconsin shot an even 50 percent in the first half, but just 9-of-26 in the second.
When the two teams played earlier this season the Gophers held Wisconsin without a field goal for more than a quarter.
Not so Sunday. The Gophers had a 9-2 lead when Williams and the Badgers finished the quarter their final five field goal attempts in a 12-5 run that had the game tied at 14 headed into the second quarter. Williams had eight points in the quarter, six in that 12-5 run – Myers also hit two threes – while Grocholski had six for the Gophers. Minnesota shot just 4-for-14 overall and 1-for-7 on threes in the quarter, but made up for it with an 8-3 edge on points off turnovers.
The fact the game was stilled tied at the half – 28-28 – is amazing when you consider the Badgers were shooting an even 50% overall and that the Gophers were shooting just over 27 percent and were 3-for-17 on three-point attempts.
Grocholski had 14 points in the half and scored the Gophers’ first eight points of the second quarter to put Minnesota up four But the Gophers just couldn’t sustain their offense.
Minnesota ended the half not scoring in the final 2:57 and missing seven of their final eight shots of the quarter.
So how was the score tied? Minnesota had a 7-2 edge on points from the free throw line, a 10-3 edge on points off turnovers and a 10-4 edge on second-chance points.
The Gophers finally created some space in the third quarter, with Hart leading the way. She hit four straight free throws — all off two offensive rebounds — and had an assist to Heyer in a 10-2 run to start the quarter, forcing a Wisconsin time out. Out of that break Minnesota scored five more to go up 43-30 on Amaya Battle’s baseline jumper for a 15-2 run. Heyer had seven points and Hart six in the quarter, which ended with Minnesota up 48-38. The Badgers were 4-for-12 with six turnovers in the quarter.
