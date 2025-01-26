No. 23 Gophers women’s basketball pulls away from Wisconsin for 71-50 victory

Not so Sunday. The Gophers had a 9-2 lead when Williams and the Badgers finished the quarter their final five field goal attempts in a 12-5 run that had the game tied at 14 headed into the second quarter. Williams had eight points in the quarter, six in that 12-5 run – Myers also hit two threes – while Grocholski had six for the Gophers. Minnesota shot just 4-for-14 overall and 1-for-7 on threes in the quarter, but made up for it with an 8-3 edge on points off turnovers.