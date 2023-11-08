Introduction: Host Michael Rand notes one of the most complete Wild performances of the season in a 4-2 win over the Islanders on Tuesday. Two big plays by Pat Maroon and solid goaltending by the easily forgotten Marc-Andre Fleury were the keys to the Wild re-establishing their identity.

9:00: Star Tribune writer Kent Youngblood joins Rand ahead of Wednesday's season opener for the Gophers women's basketball team, the first game under new head coach Dawn Plitzuweit. Can the Gophers emerge as a threat to make the NCAA tournament?

29:00: Payroll will shrink for the Twins. What will that mean for their ability to compete in 2024?

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

