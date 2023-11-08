As expected, two high school guards on Wednesday signed national letters of intent to play for the Gophers women's basketball team and coach Dawn Plitzuweit.

Tori McKinney, a 6-1 guard from Minnetonka comes to the Gophers with the reputation of a top-notch perimeter defender, winning back-to-back defensive player of the year awards by Prep Girls Hoops for her last two AAU seasons with the North Tartan program.

McKenna Johnson is a high-scoring guard from Wilmot (Wis.) Union High School. The No. 60 recruit in the nation according to ESPN, she is coming off a 26.1-point, 10-rebound junior season.

"By staying home I already have a built-in fan base, so I am very excited to be surrounded by my family and friends,'' McKinney said in a release from the Gophers. "I am very excited to play under coach Plitzuweit and the rest of her coaching staff.''

Said Johnson: "I chose the University of Minnesota because I connected well with coach Plitzuweit. I really like the style of play they bring, I loved the campus, the beautiful facilities and the great academic programs that Minnesota offers.''

Plitzuweit noted both players' academic potential as well as their basketball skill. Both players are versatile scorers. Johnson is an adept shooter at all three levels and McKinney can shoot both the three and get to the rim. McKinney's defensive abilities will also make her a good fit.

"She is also a lockdown defender,'' Plitzuweit said of McKinney. "She is a tremendous on-ball defender, while also being someone who helps her teammates at a high level.''

Plitzuweit said Johnson's offensive versatility will be a big plus. "She truly seems to have a nose for the ball and is someone who was always in the right spots in the games we watched this past spring and summer,'' she said.