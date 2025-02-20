Two players, two career games, two reasons why the Gophers women’s basketball team beat host Purdue 74-61 on Wednesday night:
Gophers women’s basketball team regains its footing with win at Purdue
The Gophers, who had lost five of their past six, benefitted from big games by Grace Grocholski and Sophie Hart.
Together they scored 49 of Minnesota’s 74 points and shot a combined 19-for-26. Hart scored, sometimes seemingly at will, on the inside. Grocholski scored, usually when it was most needed, from just about everywhere.
“We needed it,” Gophers coach Dawn Plitzuweit, who has now won 20 games in both seasons coaching the Gophers, said in a postgame telephone interview.
Yes, they did. Minnesota entered the game having lost two straight and five of six. But the victory improved their overall record to 20-8, evened their Big Ten Conference mark at 8-8 with two regular-season games to go. After playing three straight games against an opponent who’d had more rest than they did, the Gophers now have a week off before playing host to Washington, with their hopes for an NCAA tournament bid still alive.
It will be much-needed rest for the Gophers, particularly Grocholski, who played all 40 minutes Wednesday, and Hart, who played 30.
“We talked a lot about playing hard and smart at the same time,’’ said Grocholski, who made eight of 12 shots overall, three of five three-pointers and went 8-for-9 on free throws. “We have to play every game as if it’s our last.”
The Gophers saved their best for last on Wednesday. Minnesota struggled to find its rhythm early against the Boilermakers (9-17, 2-13). In particular, stopping the Purdue offense was troublesome. The Gophers led by two after a quarter but were down six with 3:07 left in the half.
Then things fell into place. Over the next 5:15 Hart and Grocholski combined for 11 points in a 17-2 run. It began with Hart’s hook in the lane, ended when Grocholski driving for a score to put Minnesota up nine with 7:52 left in the fourth.
That lead was whittled to three when Sophie Swanson — who led Purdue with 18 points — scored with 6½ minutes left to play.
But, out of a timeout, Tori McKinney scored, then Hart scored on consecutive possessions. Then, with 3:03 left, Grocholski’s two free throws pushed the lead back to 11. That was also when a loose-ball scramble led to double technical fouls and, ultimately, the ejection of Gophers reserve Jordan Brooks, who apparently left the bench area.
Just a spicy end to a much-needed victory.
“Purdue played well,” Plitzuweit said. “But I think our urgency got better as the game went on.”
Early on the Gophers struggled to defend without fouling. In the first half Purdue shot nearly 55%, with Swanson scoring 12. In the second half? Swanson scored just six, Purdue 27 on 11-for-29 shooting.
By comparison, Hart and Grocholski alone scored 21 in the final two quarters. Hart has now posted career highs in two of her past three games. Plitzuweit said Hart has gotten better at establishing position and recognizing double teams. Hart said she worked hard over the offseason to get stronger, and it is showing.
“Every time I get the ball she’s my first look,” Grocholski said of Hart. “Her ability to score around the rim is just phenomenal.”
Grocholski? She did it all, adding six rebounds and five assists.
And Plitzuweit said the sophomore grew as a leader. At halftime the Gophers decided to change the way they guarded Swanson in the pick-and-roll. Grocholski, who’d had the first-half assignment, suggested Amaya Battle take over.
“She had the confidence to say, ‘Let’s make a change,’ ” Plitzuweit said. “She just wants to win.”
Without her, the Gophers wouldn’t have.
“Grace played so well tonight,” Hart said. “She’s always in the right spot. On offense, breaking the press, on defense. She just played great.”
