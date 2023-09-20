Gophers women's basketball freshman Kennedy Klick suffered a season-ending right knee injury this week, coach Dawn Plitzuweit announced Wednesday.

A former standout at DeLaSalle and Maple Grove, the 5-11 Klick had a strong summer with the Gophers and had a chance to be the team's backup point guard.

"This is incredibly tough news for Kennedy and for our entire team," Plitzuweit said in a statement. "We love Kennedy and we know that she will attack her rehab as she did her practice sessions thus far, with drive and tenacity.

"We know that she will not only overcome this obstacle, but she will grow and thrive throughout this challenge."

Klick averaged 12.3 points per game as a senior at Maple Grove last season. She won a state championship as a freshman at DeLaSalle. After committing to the Gophers under then-coach Lindsay Whalen, Klick stuck by her decision even after Whalen was fired and replaced by Plitzuweit.

"Obviously Coach Whalen was a big part of my commitment," Klick told the Star Tribune last March, "but my dream has always been to be a Gopher."