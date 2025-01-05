There were times when the Gophers women’s basketball team’s offense seemed in a deep winter freeze. Too often layup attempts caromed off the rim or the backboard. There were a couple of points — late in the third quarter, early in the fourth — when it looked like the Gophers’ modest winning streak would end.
Gophers push back against Illinois, grab another Big Ten women’s basketball victory
Grace Grocholski stayed in the middle of matters until her late free throws settled it, and Tori McKinney also came up big in the fourth quarter.
It did not.
Down 11 late in the third quarter and down eight entering the fourth, the Gophers rallied for a 68-61 victory over Illinois on Sunday at Williams Arena. The Gophers (15-1 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) won their third straight conference game.
All five Gophers players scored in double figures, led by Grace Grocholski’s 19. Annika Stewart, Tori McKinney and Amaya Battle all scored 11.
The Gophers, down seven with just over six minutes left to play, finished the game on a 20-6 run.
McKinney scored all of her 11 points in the final quarter, hitting seven of eight free throws. Both Grocholski and Stewart scored seven fourth-quarter points, with Grocholski scoring six straight points — the last four from the free throw line — to put the Gophers up four points with 52 seconds left.
Genesis Bryan led Illinois with 20 points. Former Park Center star Adalia McKenzie scored 14 before fouling out.
After shooting just 16-for-46 through the first three quarters (34.7%), the Gophers made six of 11 shots in the fourth and 14 of 18 free throws while outscoring the Illini (10-4, 1-3) 28-13 over the final 10 minutes.
As they have the past few games, the Gophers started well, getting four points from Hart in a 7-0 start to the first quarter. But, after missing seven of their first eight shots, most of the rest of the quarter belonged to the Illini, who finished it on an 18-8 run, getting five of those points off six Gophers turnovers.
Minnesota went without a field goal for the final 4:20 of the quarter, but the Gophers kept themselves in the game with their defense.
It wasn’t until 8:44 left remained in the half that the Gophers broke that streak — after a stretch of more than 5½ minutes — with Grace Grocholski’s three-pointer.
The Gophers continued to play well on defense, holding the Illini to 3-for-12 shooting in the second quarter with five turnovers. But the Gophers couldn’t muster enough offense to take advantage of it while forging a 27-27 halftime tie. Minnesota made five of 15 shots and managed just two points off the Illini’s five TOs.
Eventually Illinois started to score.
The Illini opened the third quarter on a 19-8 run to go up 11 on Bryant’s basket with two minutes left. The Gophers trimmed that lead to eight entering the fourth quarter.
Grace Grocholski stayed in the middle of matters until her late free throws settled it, and Tori McKinney also came up big in the fourth quarter.