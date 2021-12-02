The Gophers women's basketball team had to know the offense, at times, would not come easily playing North Carolina on Wednesday night in the Big Ten/ACC challenge at Williams Arena.

The Tar Heels can play defense, entering the game as the second-ranked team in the nation in field-goal defense; opponents shot 29% as North Carolina started the season 6-0.

Make that 7-0 after a 82-76 victory over the Gophers (6-4).

A 12-2 run that began with Deja Kelly's three-pointer from beyond midcourt at the third-quarter buzzer and ended with a three by Kennedy Todd-Williams less than three minutes into the fourth put the Tar Heels up 10, and they held on for the win.

It wasn't for lack of trying. Led by Alanna Micheaux, the Gophers responded with an 8-0 run to pull within two on Micheaux's basket with 4:43 left.

But Anya Poole's three-point play at the other end put North Carolina back in control.

Micheaux, playing the best game of her freshman season, led the Gophers with 23 points. Deja Winters scored 17. Gadiva Hubbard had 14 and Kadi Sissoko had 11.

North Carolina was led by Alyssa Ustby (19), Kelly (15) and Carlie Littlefield (14).

Even a strong second half in which they scored 42 points and shot 48 percent couldn't make up for a first half in which they scored 29 points on 29.7-percent shooting.

The Gophers started well. Hubbard hit two threes early as the Gophers built a 17-12 lead on a three by Deja Winters with 2:25 left in the first quarter.

But North Carolina finished the first quarter 5-0, then opened the second quarter 7-3 to take a 24-19 lead. The Gophers were within two when Sissoko hit a basket with 4:15 left in the half.

The Gophers did not hit another field goal in the quarter, finishing the half 0-for-8. Over the final 4:15 Ustby scored four points in a 10-2 North Carolina run that put the Tar Heels up 39-29 at the half. The Gophers made just four of 19 second-quarter shots, 21.1 percent.

The Gophers came out and hit four of seven shots – including three three-pointers – in an 11-7 start to the second half that drew them within 3½ minutes into the quarter.

With 5:20 left in the quarter, Hubbard's three brought the Gophers within three.

Out of a time out, Powell was fouled and hit both free throws with 4:39 left in the quarter The Gophers, on a 16-7 start to the quarter, were within a point.

It was still a one point game when Micheaux hit two free throws with 1:08 left in the quarter. The Gophers got a stop, then Hubbard drove for a score to give the Gophers their first lead since the first quarter.

Kennedy Todd-Williams hit one of two free throws to tie it. Powell missed a shot, then North Carolina's Deja Kelly hit a three from beyond the mid-court stripe at the buzzer to put North Carolina up three entering the fourth.