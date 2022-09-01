Here's everything you'll need to get ready for and follow Minnesota's season-opener vs. New Mexico State from Huntington Bank Stadium on the university campus.
Kickoff: 8 p.m. TV: Big Ten Network. Radio: 100.3 FM and Sirius/XM Ch. 196
Rosters: Gophers | New Mexico State
Schedules: Gophers | New Mexico State
In-game statistics and box score
Star Tribune on Twitter: Randy Johnson | La Velle E. Neal III | Marcus Fuller
College football scores and schedule
It's Friday under the lights for Serena | US Open updates
The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):
Sports
Minor league unionization getting interest from players
Minor league baseball players are a hearty bunch. They're used to long bus rides, low pay, low job security and have traditionally thought of those drawbacks as the cost of chasing a Major League Baseball dream.
Fishing bite has slowed in spots, but still there are trophies to find
Bass, bluegill and crappies are active in Alexandria waters; anglers are hitting walleyes in Ely area
Sports
Shakeia Taylor: Sky get even in a big night for women's sports
At halftime, the Chicago Sky were up 47-32 on the Connecticut Sun in Game 2 of the WNBA semifinals Wednesday night. As she was returning to the court after the break, Sky All-Star Candace Parker caught a glimpse of Serena Williams at the U.S. Open on a TV and saw Williams had won the first set.
Sports
AP source: Cavaliers acquiring All-Star G Mitchell from Jazz
Donovan Mitchell is headed east.