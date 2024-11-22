The Gophers volleyball team could have helped make two things clearer with an upset at Wisconsin on Wednesday night: the Big Ten title race, and their chances at hosting in the NCAA tournament.
Sizing up the Gophers' chances of becoming NCAA volleyball tournament hosts
Gophers coach Keegan Cook and standout Julia Hanson understand the team must be consistent now if it wants to be an NCAA tournament host for the first time since 2022.
After falling in a thrilling five-setter in Madison, the Gophers kept the Badgers’ hopes alive for the league crown. They also put themselves in a tight spot to have the first two rounds of the NCAA tournament at home at Maturi Pavilion, which requires earning a top-four seed.
Entering Saturday’s home match with Iowa, the No. 16 Gophers (17-10, 10-7 Big Ten) are in a much different position than at this point last season. They’re not fighting for a bid. They’re fighting to play host to the NCAA first and second round for the first time since 2022.
“It is a very big deal, especially for the seniors,” junior Julia Hanson said. “We’re trying to play for them and work as hard as we can to win, so we have a better chance of hosting.”
Second-year Gophers coach Keegan Cook’s team was ranked as high as 14th nationally earlier this month before suffering three consecutive losses, including at home to Washington and Oregon.
That appeared to put the Gophers on the bubble now to host the NCAAs, based on metrics. They were No. 28 in the RPI rankings as of last weekend’s matches and No. 16 in the NCAA tournament selection committee’s in-season ranking on Oct. 20.
Winning the last three matches in Big Ten play might just be enough for the Gophers to stay in the top 16. They finish the regular season next week playing Wednesday at Illinois and Friday vs. Ohio State.
“We’ve seen some consistent performances,” Cook said. “Julia Hanson continues to do what she does consistently. Phoebe [Awoleye] continues to do a really nice job on both sides of the ball.
“But just too much of, one day someone’s serve is gone. One day someone’s best swing is gone. Just trying to get them to understand, it’s a good thing; they have an effect on each other. Little things matter a lot to this group.”
Leading the U defensively, Awoleye ranks second in the Big Ten in total blocks (143) and blocks per set (1.46). The senior middle had her 15th match Wednesday with at least five blocks.
Any chance the Gophers have at hosting and also advancing in the NCAA tourney will be because of Hanson, who is having a career year. She recorded her third straight 20-kill performance with 18 digs at Wisconsin. Last weekend, the Prior Lake product posted a career-high 24 kills in a win against Michigan to end a three-match slide.
Hanson is averaging an impressive 4.85 kills per set in the last nine matches, including four 20-kill matches and eight matches with at least 15 kills. Senior setter Melani Shaffmaster, who had a season-high 51 assists Wednesday, established Hanson as her go-to hitter early on this season.
But senior Lydia Grote and junior Mckenna Wucherer combined for 26 kills vs. Michigan and 32 vs. Wisconsin. They’ve been attacking the net together as well as they have all season. Both had to overcome injuries and role changes. Wucherer sat out last week’s loss at Nebraska with a back injury.
“All you have to do is stay confident out there,” Hanson said about Wucherer. “It can be very hard, but I thought she did a great job. I’m just very excited to be back out there on the court with her.”
The Gophers are focusing on each match at a time, but they still talk about hosting the NCAA tournament as the goal. “That’s obviously very special,” Hanson said. “That would be awesome.”
