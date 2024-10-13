Gophers

Gophers volleyball team comes up big on the block in victory over Maryland

The Gophers volleyball team produced 19 blocks, its most since 2021, and Phoebe Awoleye had 14 of them, tying the Maturi Pavilion record.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 13, 2024 at 1:03AM
The Gophers' Julia Hanson, shown during a game against Wisconsin in September, came up big Saturday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Phoebe Awoleye produced a career-best 14 blocks for the Gophers volleyball team on Saturday, leading to a 25-21, 25-15, 25-18 victory over Maryland at Maturi Pavilion.

Lydia Grote and Julia Hanson each had 12 kills for the Gophers.

The No. 14 Gophers, who swept Indiana on Friday, improved to 11-5 overall and 4-2 in the Big Ten. Maryland, which lost at Wisconsin on Friday, fell to 10-7 and 1-5.

The Gophers posted a season-best 19 blocks, their ninth time this year with 10 or more. It was the Gophers’ biggest block total since they had 20 on Feb. 19, 2021, at Nebraska.

”I think it was our pins,” Awoleye said. “They had the best lineups tonight. I just trusted them and that they were going to set me up well and I just had to get there.”

The Gophers continued their history of dominance against Maryland, but there’s no longer a streak involved. They are 19-1 against Maryland all-time; the first 18 of those wins came consecutively before the Gophers lost to the Terrapins last season.

The Gophers are 10-0 all-time at home vs. Maryland, and nine of those have been sweeps. Maryland hasn’t won a set at the Maturi Pavilion since 1992.

Melani Shaffmaster had 34 assists and eight digs and McKenna Wucherer contributed six kills and six digs for the Gophers, who improved to 6-1 in home matches. Zeynep Palabiyik had 11 digs for the Gophers.

Samantha Schnitta had 13 kills for the Terrapins.

The Gophers play at Rutgers on Friday and at No. 3 Penn State next Sunday.

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More
Gophers

Gophers push past UCLA with a two-minute drill touchdown

card image

Minnesota needed a score in the final 120 seconds and produced it on Max Brosmer’s pass to Darius Taylor with 27 seconds left.

Gophers

Scoggins: Rose Bowl remains worth a spot on the bucket list, no matter why you go

Staff headshot
Chip Scoggins
card image
Gophers

Gophers men’s hockey team loses to Omaha in overtime at Ice Breaker Tournament

card image