Gophers’ Lydia Grote drafted into Pro Volleyball Federation by the Orlando Valkyries

Gophers opposite hitter Lydia Grote became the second University of Minnesota volleyball player drafted into the young Pro Volleyball Federation on Monday.
The PVF will begin its second season in January, and that’s something Lydia Grote can look forward to after the Gophers’ season ends.
The Orlando Valkyries selected the 6-2 redshirt senior from Burbank, Cali., in the third round, 17th overall.
Grote played three seasons at California before transferring to Minnesota and earning All-Big Ten Second Team honors in 2023. For the No. 16 Gophers, Grote is currently second in kills, with 292, and third in digs, with 149.
After Minnesota’s season ends, she will join her older sister, Marin, as a pro. A middle blocker for the PVF’s Grand Rapids Rise, Marin played for Minnesota head coach Keegan Cook at Washington and encouraged Grote to consider the playing for the Gophers staff.
Last year, in the league’s inaugural college draft, the Vegas Thrill took Gophers libero Kylie Murr, also 17th overall. Murr will suit up for expansion team Indy Ignite this season.
Indianapolis joins the league ranks among Atlanta, Columbus, Grand Rapids, Las Vegas, Omaha, Orlando and San Diego.
The option of domestic volleyball leagues is still relatively young, with top players used to looking overseas to play professionally.
Murr was one of four former Gophers in the PVF last season, alongside Tori Dixon, Regan Pittman and Hannah Tapp. Dixon, the Gophers’ record holder for career hitting percentage (36.9%) has since jumped to the upstart League One Volleyball, a competing league that will make its debut in January 2025.
The Big Ten led all conferences with 16 players drafted, including Atlanta’s No. 1 overall pick, Nebraska outside hitter Merritt Beason.
The PVF regular season runs Jan. 9 through May 4.
