The No. 15 Gophers volleyball team rallied in the third and fourth sets to pull out a 20-25, 25-18, 25-22, 27-25 victory over Illinois on Wednesday in Champaign, Ill.
Gophers volleyball team turns back Illinois, wins Big Ten match
The Gophers head next into the final conference competition of the season, at home Friday against Ohio State.
Julia Hanson had 22 kills to lead the Gophers (19-10, 12-7 Big Ten). The Gophers close out the regular season on Friday at home against Ohio State. Ohio State played at Wisconsin on Wednesday.
With the teams tied 12-12 in the third set, Illinois (18-11, 10-9) used a 5-0 run to take a 17-12 lead. But the Gophers responded with an 8-1 run to take a 20-18 lead.
The Gophers closed out the third set on Hanson’s 16th kill of the match.
In the fourth set, Illinois used a 6-0 run to open a 16-6 lead, but the Gophers pulled within 22-20. Illinois took a 23-20 lead on a service error, but a kill by Lydia Grote got the Gophers within 23-21.
After an Illinois point made it 24-21, Grote again got the Gophers within two. The Gophers tied the match 24-24 on two attack errors by Illinois.
The teams exchanged points before the Gophers took the lead on a service error. A kill by Alex Acevedo sealed the victory for the Gophers.
Calissa Minatee had nine kills and Grote had seven for the Gophers.
Raina Terry had 20 kills and Laynie Smith had 14 for Illinois.
Minnesota heads next into the final conference competition of the season, at home Friday against Ohio State.