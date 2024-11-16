Gophers

Gophers soccer team defeats South Dakota State in NCAA tournament

Sophia Boman scored both of the Gophers’ goals and propelled them to a second-round matchup against South Carolina.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2024 at 2:56AM
Gophers midfielder Sophia Boman, shown embracing Khyah Harper (34) during a September victory, scored two goals Friday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Sophia Boman’s two second-half goals sparked the Gophers to a 2-0 victory over South Dakota State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.

The Gophers (13-4-3), making their first NCAA appearance since 2018, advance to next weekend’s second round, where they will face South Carolina, a 5-0 winner over East Carolina 5-0 on Friday.

After a scoreless first half, Boman, a graduate student from Edina, scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second.

Boman, a midfielder, opened the scoring in the 47th minute on an assist from Paige Kalal. It was Kalal’s team-leading 10th assist of the season.

Eight minutes later, Boman converted a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. Boman’s goals were her sixth and seventh of the season — second on the team. Boman played all 90 minutes for the 31st consecutive game, dating to last season. She has started all 85 matches since her freshman season and played a full 90 minutes in all but nine of them.

Gophers goalkeeper Sarah Martin had four saves as she recorded her seventh shutout of the season. Martin, a sophomore from Champlin Park, has allowed just 20 goals in 20 games this season. Martin has also played every minute of the season.

The Summit League champion Jackrabbits finished 15-5-2.

about the writer

about the writer

Joel Rippel

News Assistant

Joel Rippel writes about sports for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Gophers

See More

Gophers

Gophers women’s cross-country team snags spot in NCAA Championships

card image

A second-place finish by Ali Weimer in the Midwest Regional helped Minnesota take second among teams.

Gophers

Gophers soccer team defeats South Dakota State in NCAA tournament

card image

Gophers

No. 3 Gophers pound out women’s hockey win over No. 4 Minnesota Duluth

card image