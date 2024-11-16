Sophia Boman’s two second-half goals sparked the Gophers to a 2-0 victory over South Dakota State on Friday in the first round of the NCAA women’s soccer tournament at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
Gophers soccer team defeats South Dakota State in NCAA tournament
Sophia Boman scored both of the Gophers’ goals and propelled them to a second-round matchup against South Carolina.
The Gophers (13-4-3), making their first NCAA appearance since 2018, advance to next weekend’s second round, where they will face South Carolina, a 5-0 winner over East Carolina 5-0 on Friday.
After a scoreless first half, Boman, a graduate student from Edina, scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second.
Boman, a midfielder, opened the scoring in the 47th minute on an assist from Paige Kalal. It was Kalal’s team-leading 10th assist of the season.
Eight minutes later, Boman converted a penalty kick after being fouled in the box. Boman’s goals were her sixth and seventh of the season — second on the team. Boman played all 90 minutes for the 31st consecutive game, dating to last season. She has started all 85 matches since her freshman season and played a full 90 minutes in all but nine of them.
Gophers goalkeeper Sarah Martin had four saves as she recorded her seventh shutout of the season. Martin, a sophomore from Champlin Park, has allowed just 20 goals in 20 games this season. Martin has also played every minute of the season.
The Summit League champion Jackrabbits finished 15-5-2.
