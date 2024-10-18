Ally Childers’ first goal for the Gophers women’s soccer team led to a 1-0 victory over Maryland on Thursday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
Gophers land a soccer victory and the first two rounds of the Big Ten tournament
The Gophers soccer team defeated Maryland and remained undefeated at home on the same day the program was made host of the first round and quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.
Childers, a graduate student transfer from Michigan State, scored with 39 seconds remaining in the first half.
Goalkeeper Sarah Martin had one save in earning her fifth shutout of the season for the Gophers (10-3-3, 4-3-2 Big Ten), who remained undefeated (5-0-2) at home.
The Gophers play host to Indiana on Sunday at Elizabeth Lyle Robbie Stadium.
The victory came on the same day the Gophers and the Big Ten Conference announced that the Gophers will play host to the first round and quarterfinal round of the Big Ten tournament, Oct. 31 to Nov. 3.
The semifinal round and championship match of the tournament will be played Nov. 7-10 in St. Louis.
The top 10 teams in the conference earn in a berth in the Big Ten tournament. After Thursday’s victory, the Gophers are in ninth place.
