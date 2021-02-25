Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2021 Patty Kazmaier Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I hockey, the USA Hockey Foundation announced Thursday.

Zumwinkle, a senior from Excelsior and former Breck standout, leads the nation in goals with 16 and ranks fifth in scoring with 23 points. A three-time All-WCHA honoree, Zumwinkle has 83 goals and 64 assists in 132 career games for the Gophers.

Zumwinkle is one of four WCHA players who are finalists, joining Ohio State's Emma Maltais, and Wisconsin forwards Daryl Watts (the 2018 Kazmaier winner for Boston College) and Sophie Shirley.

Also making the final 10 were a trio of Northeastern players, defender Skylar Fontaine, goalie Aerin Frankel and forward Alina Muller; two Clarkson forwards, Elizabeth Giguere and Caitrin Lonergan; and Penn State forward Kiara Zanon.

The award winner will be announced March 27 during Frozen Four weekend in Erie, Pa. Two Gophers have won the award: Krissy Wendell in 2005 and Amanda Kessel in 2013.