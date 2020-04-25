Gophers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. was taken in the second round (45th overall) of the NFL draft Friday by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He is the highest draft pick for the Gophers since Ra'Shede Hageman went 37th overall in 2014.

Winfield, 21, became a unanimous All-America player this past season as a third-year sophomore who led the team with 88 tackles and seven interceptions. He made a statement after returning from back-to-back season-ending injuries.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Winfield's versatility to play in the slot outweighs some of his missed tackles. The only concern Jeremiah had about Winfield was his health after hamstring and foot injuries, but Winfield has shown teams he is fit and ready.

"I love the way Winfield plays," Jeremiah said. "When you study him this year, I keep coming back to this one play that just stood out to me at the end of the Fresno State game where you see his instincts. He kind of baits the quarterback, wheels around and picks off the ball to finish it."

That was Gophers safeties coach Joe Harasymiak's aha moment as well. After joining the staff last year, he could tell Winfield was serious about the game just from his demeanor in meetings, dedication in the film room and intensity in practices. But the talent blew him away.

Antoine Winfield Jr. was an All-America defensive back for the Gophers last season.

"From a standpoint of being a complete player, an elite player, and making every type of play that I've ever seen a safety make, that's when I was like, 'OK, wow, I've never coached someone like this,' " Harasymiak said. "I mean, in that game, he's running sideline to sideline, making tackles, he's blitzing, he's making sacks."

Many attribute Winfield's instinctual play to his father, Antoine Sr., a former Vikings defensive back who was the Buffalo Bills' first-round pick coming out of Ohio State in 1999.

With the younger Winfield unable to take the usual visits to team facilities across the country or work out at a professional gym, his dad has once again become his personal trainer in their at-home gym and on a field down the street.

"Brings me back to the old days back when I was in high school," Winfield Jr. joked. "That's pretty much all I did was work with him."

Winfield's agent, Chafie Fields, played against the elder Winfield in a high school all-star game and in college when Fields was at Penn State. In many ways, Fields views Winfield Jr. as his father's "clone." But the agent notes the often overlooked impact mom Erniece Winfield has had.

"Everybody always wants to hear about my dad, and they really don't want to hear too much about my mom, but she is really the reason why I'm here today," Winfield said. "… She had to assume the role of being the stay-at-home wife to take care of her three boys while my dad was at work. And she was the one that really held the family together."