Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo verbally committed to the Gophers in the spring, but that didn’t make the weeks and months leading up to the early football signing day less suspenseful.
Gophers recruiting prize Emmanuel Karmo says Michigan and others ‘definitely came at me’
Emmanuel Karmo, the top-ranked recruit in Minnesota for the class of 2025, said the key was how the Gophers established a relationship with his family.
Michigan, Nebraska and Wisconsin kept recruiting the four-star linebacker hard, especially the Wolverines until the very end.
“They definitely came at me,” Karmo said. “I just told them, no. I wanted to stay committed to Minnesota.”
The state’s No. 1 senior prospect officially signed Wednesday to stay home and play for P.J. Fleck. As he talked about why, his emotions poured out during a ceremony at Cooper.
“They wanted to build a relationship with my parents,” Karmo said at a table with his mother and father sitting next to him. “I feel like that’s very big to me because where would I be without my parents.”
Karmo choked up when talking specifically about how hard his mother worked to support the family, so this was his chance to give back to her.
“My mom means a lot to me, and she really wanted me to go to the U,” Karmo said. “I feel like this is the least I can do for her.”
At nearly 6-4 and over 220 pounds, Karmo’s projection at the next level is as a dominant edge rusher. He recorded 64 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception in 10 games for Cooper this season.
Jaxon Howard was another former No. 1 recruit in the state from Cooper, who played at LSU before transferring home to Minnesota. Karmo’s path is more similar to Esko’s Koi Perich, who turned down Ohio State to sign with Fleck as the top Minnesota prospect a year ago.
Perich, a first-team All-Big Ten safety as a freshman, provided inspiration for Karmo to show the Gophers he can make an immediate impact next season.
“I feel like I definitely want to play my first year,” Karmo said. “I definitely want to get in the game. I want to let the coaches know, don’t look at me like a freshman. I’m a football player.”
Karmo should get a head start with learning the playbook when he graduates high school early. He said Wednesday he’s planning to enroll at the U on Jan. 13 so he can join the Gophers for spring practice.
“When Emmanuel first came in, we knew he was going to be special,” Cooper football coach Tony Patterson said. “He’s developed into a leader. He let his actions do the talking.
“We’ve been blessed that he took some young guys under his wing. He’s earned everything and works hard. He has great support from his family. I’m looking forward to him next year going to Minnesota and making an impact right away.”
The Michigan coach recruiting Karmo told him he could be a “superstar” in their program. But he felt the Wolverines were more focused on his 40-yard dash than building a relationship with his family.
“I feel like he was too late to the recruiting process,” Karmo said. “Didn’t even ask me about my parents. Just wanted to come to my games.”
The new college landscape allows athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, which was part of the recruiting process for all of Fleck’s recruits and others across the country signing Wednesday.
The Gophers might not have the biggest financial opportunities compared to Michigan or other more high-profile programs. But Karmo said he didn’t let NIL sway his decision. He’s focused on development and preparing to play as a true freshman.
“As long as my mom is taken care of, I’m straight,” Karmo said. “I don’t need no big deal or anything like that. I just want to get developed and eventually get to the NFL.”
On the first day of college football’s early signing period, Minnesota signed 21 players, with two who had verbally committed signing elsewhere.