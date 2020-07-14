Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan made the Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award watch list Tuesday.

The award, presented annually to the best college football quarterback in the country, has 30 watch list members. Last season, Morgan set the Gophers's single-season records for passing yards (3,253) and passing touchdowns (30).

Morgan, a rising junior, was one of 16 semifinalists for this award in 2019, when the Gophers finished 11-2 and No. 10 in the nation. The quarterback is one of nine returners on offense, including receiver Rashod Bateman, who was also a preseason All-America pick.