Gophers receiver Rashod Bateman is a preseason All-America selection, the Walter Camp Football Foundation announced Thursday.

The Georgia native amasses 1,219 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns last season, when the Gophers went 11-2. He also won the Big Ten Receiver of the Year award, earning a place on the conference First Team while AP named him to the All-America Third Team.

This is one of the first and most prominent of what could be several preseason awards and watch lists announcements in coming months. The Gophers, who finished last season ranked No. 10, could have more honorees.

The Gophers' 2020 season begins Sept. 3 at TCF Bank Stadium against Florida Atlantic.

