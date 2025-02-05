Minnesota Gophers offensive lineman Martes Lewis enters the transfer portal

Martes Lewis, an offensive lineman who started three games for the Gophers in the 2024 season, including the Duke’s Mayo Bowl victory over Virginia Tech, has entered his name into the transfer portal, according to his social media posts.
Gophers offensive lineman Martes Lewis enters the transfer portal
Lewis, who has two years of eligibility remaining, played in 13 games in 2024, started all 13 games in 2023 and played in 13 games in 2022 for Minnesota. The Merrillville, Ind., native, was a three-star recruit and the No. 5-ranked player in Indiana in the 2020 recruiting class.
The 6-7, 335-pound Lewis joins Phillip Daniels as leaving via the portal. Daniels, who started at right tackle, left the Gophers for Ohio State after the 2024 season.
Center Greg Johnson, who will be a junior next season, is the only returning starter on the Gophers offensive line after left tackle Aireontae Ersery left early for the NFL draft and guards Quinn Carroll and Tyler Cooper exhausted their eligibility. Minnesota added three offensive linemen in the transfer portal this offseason, including Dylan Ray from Kentucky, Kahlee Tafai from Washington and Marcellus Marshall from Central Florida.
Lewis is the 13th Gophers player to enter the transfer portal since the 2024 season started. Minnesota has added 15 players through the portal since the season ended.
