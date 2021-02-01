The Gophers men's basketball dropped out of the Associated Press top 25 rankings Monday after suffering its second straight loss Saturday at Purdue.

A week ago, Minnesota (11-6, 4-6 in the Big Ten) was the 21st-ranked team in the country after falling 63-49 against unranked Maryland at home.

The Gophers, who play next on Thursday at Rutgers, are no longer in the national rankings after in a 81-62 loss against the unraked Purdue last Saturday. They dropped to 0-5 on the road this season.

The Boilermakers jumped into the AP poll for the first time this season at No. 24 on Monday. Six Big Ten teams were ranked, including Michigan (No. 4), Ohio State (7), Iowa (8), Illinois (12) and Wisconsin.

Minnesota had been ranked in the AP poll for five straight weeks, the 11th longest streak of being ranked in school history. The Gophers, who were as high as 16th in the AP poll a few weeks ago, received a top 25 ranking this season for the first time since 2017-18.

