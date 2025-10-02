Gophers

After major player losses, Gophers men’s hockey team opens season Friday

Coach Bob Motzko’s team will start against Michigan Tech as it rebuilds and tries to replace more than 50% of its scoring.

By Randy Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 2, 2025 at 5:21PM
Brodie Ziemer is expected to be one of the Gophers' scoring leaders this season. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers men’s hockey season ended late on a Thursday night in Fargo last March 27, with Massachusetts taking a 5-4 victory over Minnesota on a controversial goal in overtime.

In fewer than four days, the Gophers would see six players with eligibility remaining leave for the NHL.

Junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud (24 goals, 27 assists, 51 points), a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues, was the first to sign on March 28.

The next day, a pair of sophomore first-round picks of Chicago, forward Oliver Moore (12-21-33) and defenseman Sam Rinzel (10-22-32), plus Nashville junior first-round forward Matthew Wood (17-22-39), signed their contracts.

Fourth-round junior forward Connor Kurth (18-21-39) signed with Tampa Bay on March 31, and second-round junior defenseman Ryan Chesley (8-12-20) signed with the Washington organization on April 1.

Leaving early were players who combined for 81 goals and 125 assists — or 52.6% of the team’s goals from 2024-25 and 47.9% of its assists.

That leaves coach Bob Motzko with big holes to fill for the 2025-26 season, which opens with a series against Michigan Tech at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Motzko acknowledged the losses are substantial, but he likes the look of his new team.

“There are a lot of names gone that we would count on, but after a week and a half [of practice], we like what we see,” Motzko said during a news conference on Sept. 17. “We’re gonna find out where it goes. … It’s going to be a little different version."

What is the season outlook?

Big Ten coaches picked the Gophers — who shared the regular-season title with Michigan State last spring — to finish third behind the Spartans and Penn State this season. Minnesota (25-11-4 last season) is ranked No. 8 in the U.S. College Hockey Online poll.

The Gophers must hit the ice in high gear, given their challenging nonconference schedule. After the opening weekend against Michigan Tech, a rival from their old WCHA days, the Gophers are host to national power Boston College on Oct. 8-9 (Thursday-Friday) before traveling to bitter rival North Dakota (Oct. 17-18). Minnesota Duluth visits for a two-game series (Oct. 24-25). On Nov. 29, the Gophers play Denver at Ball Arena in the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game.

“It’s a pretty darn good schedule we’ve got,” Motzko said. “We’re not going to dodge any bullets.’’

Who’s returning?

The Gophers’ leading returning scorers are junior Brody Lamb (17-9-26) and sophomore Brodie Ziemer (12-11-23).

Forwards Jimmy Clark (5-17-22), Erik Pahlsson (3-15-18) and Beckett Hendrickson (3-9-12) look poised to have increased roles this season.

Motzko named Lamb and defensemen Luke Mittelstadt and Cal Thomas as team captains.

Who are the freshmen?

The Gophers have seven incoming freshmen, and they will be counted on to fill roles this season. Here are a few to watch:

  • Forward Tate Pritchard, a former Lakeville South standout, had 19 goals and 34 assists for Sioux City of the USHL last season.
    • Forward LJ Mooney, a cousin of former Gophers star Logan Cooley, had 10 goals and 41 assists for the U.S. National Team Development Program’s Under-18 team last season.
      • Forward Javon Moore, a former Minnetonka standout, had 18 goals and 22 assists for Sioux Falls of the USHL last season.
        • Defenseman Jacob Rombach, a 6-6, 210-pounder, had three goals and 15 assists for Lincoln of the USHL last season.

          Who are the transfers?

          Penn State transfer Liam Souliere started 23 of 40 games last season before exhausting his eligibility. Motzko again has turned to the portal to land a goalie in former Michigan State netminder Luca Di Pasquo, who’ll compete with Nathan Airey for the starting job.

          Di Pasquo, a junior, was stuck behind Spartans starter Trey Augustine but went 7-0 with a 1.70 goals-against average, .933 save percentage and two shutouts last season.

          The Gophers landed a potential scorer at forward in junior Tanner Ludtke, formerly of Nebraska Omaha. The former Lakeville South star led the Mavericks with 28 points in 2023-24 on 11 goals and 17 assists but was limited to eight games, one goal and one assist because of injury last season.

          Minnesota’s other transfer is forward Graham Harris, who led Division III Augsburg with 22 points last season.

          Randy Johnson

          College football reporter

          Randy Johnson covers University of Minnesota football and college football for the Minnesota Star Tribune, along with Gophers hockey and the Wild.

