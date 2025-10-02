After major player losses, Gophers men’s hockey team opens season Friday

The Gophers men’s hockey season ended late on a Thursday night in Fargo last March 27, with Massachusetts taking a 5-4 victory over Minnesota on a controversial goal in overtime.
In fewer than four days, the Gophers would see six players with eligibility remaining leave for the NHL.
Junior forward Jimmy Snuggerud (24 goals, 27 assists, 51 points), a first-round pick of the St. Louis Blues, was the first to sign on March 28.
The next day, a pair of sophomore first-round picks of Chicago, forward Oliver Moore (12-21-33) and defenseman Sam Rinzel (10-22-32), plus Nashville junior first-round forward Matthew Wood (17-22-39), signed their contracts.
Fourth-round junior forward Connor Kurth (18-21-39) signed with Tampa Bay on March 31, and second-round junior defenseman Ryan Chesley (8-12-20) signed with the Washington organization on April 1.
Leaving early were players who combined for 81 goals and 125 assists — or 52.6% of the team’s goals from 2024-25 and 47.9% of its assists.
That leaves coach Bob Motzko with big holes to fill for the 2025-26 season, which opens with a series against Michigan Tech at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 3M Arena at Mariucci. Motzko acknowledged the losses are substantial, but he likes the look of his new team.
“There are a lot of names gone that we would count on, but after a week and a half [of practice], we like what we see,” Motzko said during a news conference on Sept. 17. “We’re gonna find out where it goes. … It’s going to be a little different version."