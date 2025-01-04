Gophers men’s hockey returns to action with victory over Mercyhurst

Erik Pahlsson had a goal and two assists to lead the No. 3 Gophers men’s hockey team to a 6-2 nonconference victory over Mercyhurst on Friday at 3M Arena at Mariucci.
Connor Kurth, Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Wood each contributed a goal and assist for the Gophers (16-3-2), who were playing for the first time since Dec. 14.
“That was great,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said.
Snuggerud, playing in his 100th career game, opened the scoring with 4 minutes, 55 seconds remaining in the first period. Kurth scored three minutes later for the Gophers to make it 2-0.
Brody Lamb’s power-play goal less than two minutes into the second period extended the Gophers’ lead to 3-0.
But the Lakers (2-16-3) got a power-play goal from Riley Fitzgerald and a goal from Connor Pelc in a four-minute span midway through the period to pull within a goal at 3-2.
Wood’s goal — assisted by Luke Mittelstadt and Kurth — gave the Gophers a 4-2 lead with 2:31 left in the period. John Mittelstadt then restored the three-goal lead by scoring with 1:22 left in the period.
“We got a little bit off our game in the second,” Motzko said. “Once they scored two goals, Mercyhurst started playing, and we found ourselves in a game. We made a couple of plays to break it free again.”
Pahlsson added an empty-net goal shorthanded with 1:57 to play in the game.
The Gophers outshot the Lakers 45-22. The teams conclude the series on Saturday.
