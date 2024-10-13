Jacob Guevin scored 54 seconds into overtime to lift Omaha to a 2-1 victory over the Gophers men’s hockey team in the Ice Breaker Tournament on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Gophers men’s hockey team loses to Omaha in overtime at Ice Breaker Tournament
Omaha’s Jacob Guevin ended it 54 seconds into the extra period, dropping the Gophers to 1-1 in the first weekend of the season.
Simon Latkoczy had 54 saves for Omaha, which was outshot by the Gophers 54-18.
Mason Nevers gave the Gophers a 1-0 lead 5½ minutes into the game.
Sam Stange’s short-handed goal midway through the second period tied the game for the Mavericks, who were outshot 39-11 in the first two periods. The Gophers went 0-for-3 on the power play.
The Gophers outshot the Mavericks 14-6 in a scoreless third period.
“We had a really good first period, and we had a very strong third period,” coach Bob Motzko said. “We got off our game a little bit in the second period and let some frustration show.
“The Omaha goaltender was outstanding tonight, and you got to give him credit because we threw everything at him, and he looked good. But, if I have a criticism, our special teams, our power play was not good tonight, and we gave up the shorthanded goal.”
The Gophers, who opened the season on Friday with a 7-1 victory over Air Force, will travel to Duluth next weekend for a two-game series with Minnesota Duluth.
It was the second overtime victory in two days for the Mavericks, who defeated Massachusetts 3-2 on Friday in Las Vegas.
