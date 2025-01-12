Three power-play goals and the goaltending of Liam Souliere helped the No. 3 Gophers men’s hockey team rebound with a 6-1 victory over No. 11 Ohio State on Saturday at Value City Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
Gophers men’s hockey team rolls 6-1 against Ohio State for split of Big Ten series
Minnesota scored three goals in the first eight minutes, and goalie Liam Souliere made it stand up.
The Gophers, who lost to the Buckeyes 5-1 on Friday, were in control from the outset Saturday as they handed the Buckeyes their first home loss of the season.
“It just was not a good look to us last night,” coach Bob Motzko said. “Tonight, absolutely the other way around from the first shift. All four lines, all the defensemen, Liam was great in net, and give our guys credit, we responded. I hope it’s a lesson for us, and I hope that’s a game to get us going now.”
The Gophers (18-4-2, 9-2-1 Big Ten) scored three times in the first eight minutes.
A penalty on the Buckeyes for too many players on the ice put the Gophers on the power play just 86 seconds into the game. Mike Koster quickly converted the opportunity to open the scoring with 17:18 left in the first period.
A little over five minutes later, Mason Nevers and Connor Kurth scored 15 seconds apart to give the Gophers a 3-0 lead with 12 minutes left in the first period.
Less than two minutes into the second period, the Gophers went on the power play again, and Koster again converted to make it 4-0.
Jimmy Snuggerud made it 5-0 with a power-play goal with 6:05 remaining in the second period.
In the final three minutes of the second period, the Buckeyes had a two-man advantage for 1:46 after the Gophers took two penalties 14 seconds apart but couldn’t score. The Buckeyes (15-6-1, 8-4) outshot the Gophers 18-8 in the second period.
Ryan Chesley scored midway through the third period to extend the Gophers' lead to 6-0.
Buckeyes leading scorer Gunnarwolfe Fontaine put in a power-play goal with 2:15 remaining.
Souliere fell just short of his third shutout of the season but had a season-high 32 saves. He went into the game with a 7-3 record and a 1.65 goals-against average.
