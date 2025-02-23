The Big Ten hockey regular-season championship is there for the taking for the Gophers. That’s an opportunity they earned Saturday night at 3M Arena at Mariucci, beating Ohio State 5-3 to take over first place in the conference standings with one weekend to play.
Gophers men’s hockey team thrashes Ohio State, moves into first place in Big Ten
The Gophers rose to the top with a sweep of the Buckeyes and Penn State’s sweep of Michigan State.
Minnesota’s sweep of the Buckeyes, coupled with Michigan State suffering a home sweep against Penn State, gives the Gophers 46 points in the Big Ten standings, two more than the Spartans. If the Gophers gain five or more standings points against Penn State next week in State College, Pa., they would win their seventh Big Ten regular-season title since the league formed in 2013-14.
With that title comes a first-round bye into the conference tournament semifinals and home-ice advantage throughout the tournament.
Saturday night, the Gophers used a dominant first two periods to build a 3-0 lead, only to see the Buckeyes score late in the second and early in the third. Connor Kurth’s second goal of the night, at 10:35 of the third, provided separation.
Oliver Moore and Matthew Wood scored in the second period, and Brody Lamb and Jimmy Snuggerud added empty-net goals in the third period for the Gophers, who improved to 23-7-4 overall and 14-5-3 in the Big Ten. They remained No. 3 in the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula that the NCAA uses to seed and fill its tournament field. Goalie Liam Souliere made 16 saves for Minnesota.
Ohio State’s Jake Rozzi appeared to score to make it 5-4 with 1:13 left, but Gophers coach Bob Motzko successfully challenged for offsides, and the goal was wiped out.
Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Max Montes and Ryan Gordon scored for Ohio State (20-10-2, 13-8-1 Big Ten). Logan Terness made 35 saves as the Gophers outshot the Buckeyes 40-19.
The Buckeyes had a scoring chance at 4:21 of the first with a two-on-one break, but Souliere robbed Jake Dunlap with a glove save to keep the game scoreless.
The Gophers continued to apply pressure, and it paid off with the game’s first goal. With Kurth camped out in front of the net, defenseman Mike Koster found an open lane to skate with the puck, then fed Kurth, who hammered it home for a 1-0 lead at 12:41 of the first.
For the period, Terness finished with 16 saves, including 10 with his team on the penalty kill. The Gophers outshot the Buckeyes 17-5 in the opening 20 minutes and had 33 shot attempts to OSU’s 10.
The second period started with the Gophers on the power play for 46 seconds, and it didn’t take long for Moore to stretch the lead to 2-0. Moore took a pass from defenseman Sam Rinzel in the high slot and fired a shot under the crossbar for his 10th goal of the season.
Wood extended the Gophers’ lead to 3-0 at 13:41 of the second when he batted the puck out of the air and into the net on a lively rebound of a Jimmy Clark shot that Terness saved.
Ohio State made it 3-1 only 36 seconds later when Hansen-Bukata blasted a shot from the top of the left circle past Souliere.
The Buckeyes cut the lead to 3-2 at 3:35 of the third period when Max Montes fired a shot over Souliere’s left shoulder.
Kurth restored a two-goal lead at 10:35 of the third. Terness made a save on a Cal Thomas shot, but Kurth corralled the rebound, spun around and swept the puck into the open net.
Gordon scored at 13:22 of the third to make it 4-3.
Buckeyes coach Steve Rohlik pulled Terness for an extra attacker with 2:00 left in the third. Lamb scored into the empty net, with assists going to Beckett Hendrickson and Aaron Huglen.
