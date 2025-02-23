Gophers men’s hockey team thrashes Ohio State, moves into first place in Big Ten

Oliver Moore and Matthew Wood scored in the second period, and Brody Lamb and Jimmy Snuggerud added empty-net goals in the third period for the Gophers, who improved to 23-7-4 overall and 14-5-3 in the Big Ten. They remained No. 3 in the PairWise Ratings, the computer formula that the NCAA uses to seed and fill its tournament field. Goalie Liam Souliere made 16 saves for Minnesota.