Gophers men’s hockey team drops game to Michigan in overtime
The Gophers (21-7-3, 12-5-2 Big Ten), who swept the Wolverines 6-0 and 2-0 in Minneapolis in December, trailed 2-1 going into the third but tied the score on a goal by Jimmy Clark midway through the third period. Edwards' game-winner, with 1 minute, 37 seconds remaining in the extra session, came 24 seconds after the Gophers' Ryan Chesley was called for hooking.
After a scoreless first period, the Gophers took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Mason Nevers with 12 minutes, 40 seconds remaining in the second period.
The Wolverines got goals from Garrett Schifsky and Kienan Draper in the final 3 minutes, 7 seconds of the period to take a 2-1 lead into the third period.
Since being swept by the Gophers in December, the Wolverines have split seven consecutive series.
The victory was the Wolverines' second in the past seven games with the Gophers.
The teams will conclude the series on Saturday at Yost Arena.
“We kind of feel like we let one slip away, and we played a great road game,” Gophers coach Bob Motzko said. “We had control of the game, unfortunately, we went offsides by a fraction of a hair and that would have been 2-0. Then seven seconds later we’re tied, 1-1. That’s hockey and that happens. We had some guys that were really going tonight, and we had a few that weren’t. That has to change tomorrow. We need our full lineup going tomorrow.”
