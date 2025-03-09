Gophers men’s hockey team tops Notre Dame, pushes Big Ten tournament series to final game

Kurth played a key role in the Gophers taking a 3-1 lead. Defenseman Ryan Chesley sent a stretch pass from the Gophers zone to the Irish zone, and Kurth got the puck but had defenseman Michael Mastrodomenico draped on him. Kurth drove toward the net but was pushed into the end boards. He still got off a backhand pass to Wood, and the transfer from Connecticut finished the play with his 17th goal of the season at 7:18.