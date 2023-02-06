The Gophers men's basketball game scheduled for Tuesday at Illinois has been postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the U program, the Gophers announced Monday afternoon.

The Gophers (7-15, 1-11) did not travel to Illinois when the decision was made to postpone the game after Monday's practice.

Johnson's team was down to eight scholarship players in Saturday's 81-46 loss against Maryland at Williams Arena, including leading scorer Dawson Garcia missing his fourth straight game with a bone bruise.

Garcia (bone bruise) and freshman guard Braeden Carrington (leg) were expected to be sidelined Tuesday against Illinois, Gophers coach Ben Johnson said before practice.

The Big Ten's minimum requirement to participate in games is seven scholarship players, which the Gophers played with in a 61-57 loss Jan. 25 vs. Indiana at home.

Minnesota and Illinois will work together with the Big Ten to rescheduled the game as of right now, the Gophers said. Minnesota's next scheduled game is noon Sunday against Iowa at the Barn.