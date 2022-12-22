Officials had to separate the Gophers' Dawson Garcia and a Chicago State player in the second half Thursday when neither of them wanted to let go after a jump ball whistle.

After his team squandered a double-digit second half lead, Garcia took his intensity and toughness up a notch when the Gophers needed it the most.

Garcia scored 10 of his 18 points in the second half to help the Gophers survive the upset in a 58-55 win against Chicago State at Williams Arena.

The Gophers (6-6), who have won two straight games, led 44-34 after Jamison Battle's step-back jumper around the 16-minute mark in the second half, but the momentum shifted once he headed to the bench after picking his third foul.

Chicago State (3-12) used a 12-0 run to pull ahead 46-44 after Jahsean Corbett's two free throws with 11:07 to play.

The home crowd went silent before Garcia answered with six points during an 8-0 run, but the Cougars were not done. Wesley Cardet Jr., who finished with 17 points, took his defender off the dribble and scored a layup for a 53-52 lead,

Garcia responded again. The Gophers needed Battle to get the lucky roll when his jumper bounced off the rim and down to make it a one-point lead. But arguably the biggest play came when Treyton Thompson dunked a put-back with 1:11 left.

The Gophers, who shot 35% from the field in the second half, held the Cougars scoreless in the last 2:43 after trailing 55-54.

After opening the game relying heavily on jump shots, the Gophers established a post presence with Garcia, Joshua Ola-Joseph and Pharrel Payne in the first half.

Battle, who had 10 of his 14 points in the first half, saw open looks on the perimeter once Chicago State had problems stopping its taller Big Ten foe on the interior.

The Gophers took only two of their first nine shots in the paint and opened 0-for-5 from three-point range to trail for the first seven minutes Thursday.

Not surprisingly, Ben Johnson finally emphasized to get the ball inside. Ola-Joseph and Payne combined for three dunks to ignite the sparse crowd.

Payne had back-to-back baskets during a 12-0 run that was capped when he connected with fellow freshman Braeden Carrington for a three-pointer to lead 20-10.

Carrington and Battle, who combined for 38 points and nine three-pointers in last week's 72-56 win against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, had four first-half threes to help the Gophers take a 15-point lead.

The Pine Bluff win snapped a five-game losing streak when the Gophers nailed a season-high 12 threes, but they hadn't been a strong shooting team most of this season.

The Gophers settled for jumpers once again, though, went 0-for-10 from three-point range in the second half to watch their advantage vanish. Fortunately, Johnson's defense held strong by holding Chicago State to 26% shooting in the second half.

With Big Ten play resuming next month, the Gophers hope to keep their momentum going with nonconference ending Dec. 29 against Alcorn State at home.