Gophers men’s basketball schedule released with some new twists

Three years ago, Ben Johnson had his first Big Ten game as the Gophers men’s basketball coach against Michigan State at Williams Arena. That early matchup is back again this season to highlight Minnesota’s Big Ten schedule.
Gophers men’s basketball team’s Big Ten schedule released
Coach Ben Johnson opens conference play against traditional Big Ten powers Michigan State and Indiana in early December.
After opening the season with 10 nonconference games, starting Nov. 6 vs. Oral Roberts, the Gophers will face Michigan State in their Big Ten home opener Dec. 4 and play on the road at Indiana on Dec. 9, according to the league schedule released Thursday.
Once the U’s nonconference schedule concludes, Big Ten play resumes at home on Jan. 2 vs. Purdue and Jan. 6 vs. Ohio State.
In the border rivalry games, the Gophers play at Wisconsin and Iowa on Jan. 10 and Jan. 21, respectively, and they play host to the Badgers on March 5.
The Gophers’ games against new members of the Big Ten will be Jan. 25 vs. Oregon, Feb. 1 vs. Washington, Feb. 15 at USC and Feb. 18 at UCLA.
In the 2021-22 season, Michigan State coach Tom Izzo gave Johnson his first loss as Gophers coach in a 75-67 game at the Barn on Dec. 8. The Gophers opened Johnson’s tenure with a 7-0 record, but he also picked up his first conference win that year at Michigan in the second early league contest.
In December conference games, Johnson’s record is 2-4 during his tenure, including a 1-1 record last season after beating Nebraska at home.
The Gophers return only two starters from last season’s 19-15 team that reached the NIT. The Big Ten’s returning scoring leader Dawson Garcia and Mike Mitchell Jr. join a squad with nine scholarship newcomers, including seven transfers.
The Gophers went 20-16 overall and 5-13 in the Big Ten last season. Now the conference boasts UCLA, USC, Oregon and Washington.