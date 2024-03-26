Two years ago, Gophers recruit Isaac Asuma led Class 1A Cherry's basketball team to its first state tournament appearance since 1997. That was before he had a scholarship offer from Gophers coach Ben Johnson.

Asuma was sensational the first time he played at Williams Arena — catching the eye of his future coach. Then Saturday, in Asuma's last high school game, it ended with him being a Gopher and a state champion at the Barn.

"The first time I stepped onto the court, it was like being in front of bright lights, a deer-in-the-headlights feeling," Asuma said about his sophomore year. "I was like, 'This is crazy, we're playing on the Gophers court.' And it was a spot I wanted to get to one day."

A 6-2 four-star point guard, Asuma finished his prep career as Cherry's all-time scoring leader with more than 3,000 points. He led the small-town school from the Iron Range to its first Class A basketball title.

"He got a standing ovation," Cherry coach Jordan Christianson said of the moment Asuma checked out of the game, in the final two minutes. "I've been a coach the last five years. My first year was with him as an eighth-grader. So I don't know anything different. . . . Bright future. Special kid. Special family."

Asuma accomplished what every high school player dreams of, and it was made even more memorable, winning a state title with family as teammates: younger brother Noah, and cousin, Isaiah. And the entire town of Cherry seemed to be decked in orange in several sections in the crowd.

"It's a blessing having such a supportive community behind us," Asuma said. "It's just a special feeling to bring it home for them."

Cherry played in the state tournament for three straight years. Last March, after Asuma committed to the Gophers, he led the Tigers to a second straight third-place finish.

Johnson and Gophers assistant Dave Thorson watched Asuma and fellow U signee Grayson Grove play during the state tournament this year. Grove's team finished fourth in Class 3A. They both earned all-tournament team honors.

"I love how much support I get from them," Asuma said about the Gophers coaching staff. "Knowing they're always backing me just gives me a lot of confidence for when I get here."

The Gophers ended their season with a 19-15 record after Sunday's loss at top-seeded Indiana State in the NIT second round. Asuma and Grove are looking forward to joining a program headed in the right direction. They both committed to the U after the team's 9-22 season last year.

A potential impact freshman in the backcourt, Asuma enjoyed watching Gophers point guard Elijah Hawkins, who led the Big Ten in assists this season. "Elijah came in and did an amazing job," Asuma said. "I'm excited to play with him. Maybe he can hit me on some of those [assists]."

After overcoming injuries his senior year, Grove gives Johnson a versatile piece to add to the frontcourt.

"The culture that they built and winning more games really is exciting," Grove said. "Hopefully Isaac and I can help them keep building off what they had this year."

Asuma was already thinking about next season with the Gophers shortly after Cherry celebrated with the state championship trophy on his future college court.

"I'm really excited about our win," Asuma said. "It makes me want to work harder and just get better to be able to come here, get minutes and play."